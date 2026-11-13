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Journey’s Deen Castronovo Steps Away From Tour Due To “Personal Health Matters”
11 days ago
Journey drummer Deen Castronovo is taking a break from the band’s current tour due to “personal health matters.” Steve Murphy (The Hit Men) will fill in. After careful consideration and an extensive year of touring, our talented, longtime drummer Deen Castronovo has decided to step away to focus on personal health matters that require his attention. He has our full support during this time and extends his heartfelt thanks to the fans for the love, encouragement, and kindness he has received.