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To/Die/For Sign With Scarlet Records
11 days ago
To/Die/For have signed with Scarlet Records. The band’s new album will be released through the label in spring 2027. Guitarist Joonas Koto commented :. “We are very excited to start this next chapter of To/Die/For. Some things have changed, like Sanna as our vocalist and Scarlet Records as our label, but some things will always remain the same — the quality of our music and the passion for doing it. We hope to reach new audiences and still give our old fan-base what they expect from To/Die/For.”