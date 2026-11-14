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West Memphis Trooper Ends 110 MPH Mustang Chase With Median Crash
By Alicia Freeman,2 days ago
A silver 2013 Ford Mustang blew past traffic at 106 mph in a 65 mph zone on eastbound I-40 near West Memphis early on November 6, then kept accelerating to roughly 110 mph before slamming into a concrete median barrier during a trooper's attempt to stop it. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Rico A. Tate of Lebanon, Tennessee, was taken into custody and booked on felony fleeing and drug possession charges, among others.
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