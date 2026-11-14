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Maple Leafs’ Anthony Stolarz set for second straight start
By Sportsnet Staff via Sportsnet.ca,,2 days ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs are changing up their goalie rotation. Anthony Stolarz will make his second straight start Saturday when the team hosts the Edmonton Oilers (Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PCT), head coach Jim Hiller told reporters. It will mark Stolarz's first back-to-back starts of the season. "He's been good for a long time. Not a lot of rebounds. Played well against Edmonton last time. A lot of different things," Hiller explained. Stolarz took the loss Thursday against the Minnesota Wild, coughing up four goals on 25 shots against. Over eight games this season, the 32-year-old...