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Raptors’ Barnes questionable vs. Knicks, Leonard still progressing
By Sportsnet Staff via Sportsnet.ca,,2 days ago
The Toronto Raptors could be closer to a return back to full strength. All-star forward Scottie Barnes went through a part of practice Saturday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks, Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported. Additionally, fellow Raptors all-star forward Kawhi Leonard continued his individual on-court work, per Grange. Barnes has been out of the lineup since Nov. 4 with a groin strain, while Leonard only suited up for Toronto in its first two games before left knee swelling forced him out. Barnes is averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists in eight...