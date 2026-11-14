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Coinbase Wins OCC Charter as Senate Presses Crypto Firms for Record
By Abdelaziz Fathi,2 days ago
Coinbase has received final federal approval for its national trust company, giving its cryptocurrency custody business a new regulatory structure as U.S. lawmakers intensify scrutiny of crypto banking charters and demand records from Binance, Tether and businesses linked to President Donald Trump.The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) granted final conditional approval to Coinbase National Trust Company on November 6, 2026, authorizing it to open on November 9. The decision followed preliminary approval in April and allows Coinbase to provide federally supervised fiduciary custody services.