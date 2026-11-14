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CFTC’s Selig Warns States Over Criminal Charges Against Prediction Market Executives
By Abdelaziz Fathi,2 days ago
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Michael Selig has criticized states pursuing criminal charges against prediction market executives, arguing that disputes over whether event contracts constitute gambling or federally regulated derivatives should be resolved by courts rather than through the threat of imprisonment. Speaking at the Cantor Convergence conference on...