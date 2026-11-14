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Hyperliquid Overtakes Bybit, Kraken and OKX as Open Interest Hits $16.8 Billion
By Abdelaziz Fathi,2 days ago
Hyperliquid ended the third quarter of 2026 with a record $16.8 billion in derivatives open interest, overtaking centralized exchanges Bybit, Kraken and OKX as trading activity recovered and demand for stock-linked perpetual futures accelerated.Open interest increased nearly 80% from the end of June, according to a November 13 report by the Hyperliquid Research Collective, an independent research initiative founded by Four Pillars and GLC Research. The decentralized exchange’s share of open interest across nine major trading venues, including Hyperliquid itself, increased from 9.6% to 11.7%.