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Congress Weighs Prediction Market Trading Ban Amid Insider Trading Concerns
By Abdelaziz Fathi,2 days ago
The U.S. House Oversight Committee has called for new restrictions on federal officials trading in prediction markets, including a possible outright ban, following an investigation that uncovered concerns about the use of confidential government information to profit from event contracts.In a memorandum released Friday, November 13, 2026, the Republican-led committee recommended that Congress consider prohibiting federal employees, lawmakers and congressional staff from trading certain prediction market contracts, even when there is no evidence that they possess inside information.The recommendations followed an investigation launched in May that collected nearly 1,700 pages of documents and communications and included five bipartisan staff briefings with prediction market operators.