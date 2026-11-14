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Shotzi Blackheart To Defend HOG Women’s Championship Against Xelina At HOG Revelations
By zerepwrestling,2 days ago
The next contender has been announced. House of Glory Wrestling has announced that on Friday, December 11th at HOG Revelations, Shotzi Blackheart will defend the HOG Women’s Championship against Xelina. Last month, the two squared off in tag team action as Xelina teamed with Tommy End defeating the team of Shotzi and Lio Rush. Now the two face off one-on-one for the championship.