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Grayson Pierce, Manny Lo and Mr. Danger To Compete At Crimson City Fights
By Noah Khalaf,2 days ago
Crimson City Fights has signed some incredible talent from the South East to it’s roster over past few days. They officially announced the signings of three standout independent wrestling competitors: “Young Gun” Grayson Pierce, Mr. Danger and “So Fly” Manny Lo. Fans can expect explosive matchups as these three standouts look to make an immediate impact in the debut event of Crimson City Fights in Atlanta, Georgia.