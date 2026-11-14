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Religion Notes: 2026 Hanukkah celebrations
2 days ago
Hanukkah 2026 runs from the evening of Dec. 4-12. We gathered up a few local celebrations for the whole family. The Chabad of South Palm Beach presents a pre-Chanukah Women of Wisdom event, “Beaten & Beautiful,” at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Chabad of South Palm Beach, 224 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan. The program includes creating hammered wire jewelry with artist Mary Christou of Wire & Wings Studio, a conversation with Chaya Estrin, and a shawarma bar with Chanukah treats. Tickets are $40. RSVP at chabadspb.org/rsvp.