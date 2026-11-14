undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Women's Basketball pushes No. 11/10 Chicago in first loss of 2026-27 season
11 days ago
CHICAGO, Ill. - The Coe College women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the 2026-27 season on Friday evening at the University of Chicago, falling 69-62 to the No. 11/10 Maroons in the opening game of the Midway Classic. The Kohawks fell behind in the opening quarter with Chicago taking a 19-12 lead as the Maroons hit seven of their first 11 field goals. Coe battled back with an impressive second quarter, outscoring the hosts 21-11 to take a 33-30 lead at the break. Chicago regained momentum in the second half, getting a 19-9 run during the period. The Maroons extended their lead to 11 points at the midway mark of the fourth quarter and held off a late charge from Coe to hand the Kohawks their first loss of the year. Taryn Kravig led Coe's offensive effort with 14 points while Grace Linder and Josie Gehrke finished with 12 and 11 points each.