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‘Below Deck’ star arrested after brawl leaves 17-year-old dead
2 days ago
Former reality star João Franco and his brother were arrested in Turkey following a fistfight outside a clothing store that left a 17-year-old dead. In CCTV video obtained by Page Six, the former "Below Deck" star and his brother, Carlos Franco, can be seen leaving the store in the Bodrum district of Muğla on Nov. 7, with an employee following closely behind them.