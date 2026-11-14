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Families Thrive: How Faith Feeds Food Pantry Elevates Food Donations for a Stronger Community
By The Newsletter '05,2 days ago
PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ — Because Faith Feeds Food Pantry’s volunteers dedicate their time to picking up high-quality and high-value food and packaged goods from retailers, restaurants and other food businesses, Faith Feeds’ estimated 55,000 clients benefit with a greater variety when they come to Faith Feeds.