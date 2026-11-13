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Daily News Briefs: Friday, November 13, 2026
11 days ago
This is a Subscribers-Only area. If you are a subscriber, please login. If not... TRN staff, and possibly some of you, have recently experienced brief delays when trying to access our website. Our hosting provider has attributed these interruptions to unusually heavy automated traffic, including bots that collect content for AI systems or interact with website features. TRN’s frequently updated — and, we like to think, valuable — content may attract some of this activity.