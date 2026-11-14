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Detroit Entrepreneurs Launch City’s First Black-Owned Beyond Juicery + Eatery in University District
By The Newsletter '05EIN Presswire,2 days ago
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ — Detroit entrepreneurs John and Allyson Smith will celebrate the opening of Beyond Juicery + Eatery University District at 17149 Livernois Avenue, bringing fresh food options and community-rooted ownership to one of Detroit’s historic neighborhoods. The location marks a milestone...