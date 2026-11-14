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White House lawyer's hardball warning to Dems has legal experts on both sides questioning one key threat
2 days ago
Counsel to the president William Scharf sent a letter to House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform ranking member California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia Nov. 9, warning Democrats against running afoul of their allotted powers pertaining to investigations and subpoenas. The letter put Democratic lawmakers on notice to remind them...