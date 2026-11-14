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Underdog Promo Code FOXNEWS: Play $10, Get $50 on Any CFB Game Including Georgia-Missouri, Texas-LSU
2 days ago
Week 11 brings two big SEC matchups with playoff stakes. No. 2 Georgia hosts No. 18 Missouri in Athens at 3:30 p.m. ET, and No. 7 Texas visits No. 14 LSU under the lights in Baton Rouge at 7:30 p.m. ET. Underdog is offering new users promo code FOXNEWS to play $10 and get $50 in bonus entries on any college football game, including both headliners.