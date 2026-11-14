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Betr Promo Code FOXNEWS: Unlock $200 in Bonuses and 4 Free Picks for Any CFB Game Including Texas-LSU
2 days ago
The best night game in college football this week is in Baton Rouge. No. 7 Texas brings a three-game winning streak into Tiger Stadium to face No. 14 LSU, which is looking to bounce back from a loss to Alabama. Betr is offering new users promo code FOXNEWS to unlock $200 in bonuses and four free picks for any college football game, including Texas-LSU.