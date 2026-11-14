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Glide & Gather brings seasonal ice skating to the Midlands
By Tiffany Coker,2 days ago
A little winter magic is coming to Richland County as a seasonal ice skating rink prepares to open at North Springs Park just in time for the holidays. The Richland County Recreation Commission will launch Glide & Gather on Nov. 20, bringing a temporary ice skating experience to the park's tennis courts. The rink will remain open through Jan. 3, 2027.
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