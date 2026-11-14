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Bari Weiss at CBS News: A year of drama and challenges as she attempts to revamp the Tiffany Network
By tapped Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief,2 days ago
It has been a tumultuous year for CBS News as the network has been rocked by ownership changes and a polarizing new boss. Last October, then-newly minted Paramount owner David Ellison tapped Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief of CBS News as part of his $150 million purchase of her outlet The Free Press.