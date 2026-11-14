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College Football Betting Promos: $2,000+ up for Grabs for a Stacked CFB Schedule Including Georgia-Missouri
2 days ago
No. 2 Georgia’s November run continues against No. 18 Missouri in Athens, and it’s just one piece of a loaded Week 11 that also includes No. 7 Texas at No. 14 LSU under the lights. With playoff spots on the line, it’s a strong weekend to take advantage of the welcome offers. We’ve rounded up the best college football betting promos for new users, worth $2,800 in combined bonuses, plus a play at each one.