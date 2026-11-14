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BetMGM Bonus Code FOXNEWS: Cover Your First CFB Bet up to $1500, Georgia vs Missouri, Texas-LSU
2 days ago
Two ranked SEC showdowns headline today’s college football slate. No. 2 Georgia hosts No. 18 Missouri in the afternoon, and No. 7 Texas visits No. 14 LSU under the lights in Baton Rouge. BetMGM is offering new users bonus code FOXNEWS to cover their first college football bet up to $1,500. If it loses, BetMGM refunds your stake in bonus bets.