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Bakunawa Killer's redacted profile reveals virtually nothing about him... but at least we know he likes Chinese food?
By Justin AdaptiveTrigger Gordon,2 days ago
The characters revealed for Virtua Fighter Crossroads thus far are Akira, Stella, Wolf Hawkfield, Pai Chan, Cielo Salinas, Bakunawa Killer and Lionel Rafale. It would seem that certain classic characters of the Virtua Fighter series are being replaced by newer fighters. It is believed that Lau Chan is being replaced...