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Brock Hoffman has taken Max Iheanachor under his wing and tutored him. They've spent extra time in meetings going over things and Brock gets Max to talk and open up.
2 days ago
When the Pittsburgh Steelers last faced the Cincinnati Bengals, they had little choice but to turn to a raw, 22-year-old with virtually no experience to fill a prominent role. When the Steelers face the Bengals again Sunday, this time that role — the starting right tackle — is manned by a player who has the appearance of a steady veteran.