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Snow Stakes Are Finally Moving in Tahoe, Mammoth and the Cottonwoods
By Marlee Knight,13 days ago
Winter finally showed up for the weekend. A Pacific storm hit the Sierra from Friday into Saturday morning with heavy snow, howling ridgetop winds and a Winter Storm Warning that ran through 10 a.m. Saturday. By the time it moved on, it had dropped a foot on the Carson Range and enough on the Wasatch to get the snow stakes moving in the Cottonwoods.