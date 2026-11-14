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The I-20 Form After Admission: Request, Processing and Fees
By Francis,2 days ago
Featured image: AI-generated illustration for UsaDemia. Guidance checked: November 14, 2026. This guide focuses on admitted undergraduate and graduate students preparing for the F-1 route. University procedures and immigration fees can change. Follow your school's designated school official (DSO) and the current instructions of the U.S. embassy or consulate handling your application.