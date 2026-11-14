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Proof of Funds for US Study: Documents and Financial Evidence
By Francis,2 days ago
Featured image: AI-generated illustration for UsaDemia. Guidance checked: November 14, 2026. This guide explains general financial-evidence preparation for international undergraduate and graduate students using the F-1/Form I-20 route. Follow your university's designated school official (DSO) and the instructions of the U.S. embassy or consulate handling your case. J-1 and other routes have separate requirements.