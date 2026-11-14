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English Proficiency for US Admission: Tests, Evidence and Exemptions
By Francis,3 days ago
Featured image: AI-generated illustration for UsaDemia. Policies checked: November 14, 2026. This guide covers undergraduate and graduate applications. University examples illustrate current policies; your campus, program and entry term determine which rules apply to you. To meet English proficiency for US admission, start with the policy for your exact application....