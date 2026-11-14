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Weighted vs. Unweighted GPA: What College Applicants Need to Know
By Francis,2 days ago
Featured image: AI-generated illustration for UsaDemia. Guidance last checked: November 14, 2026. This guide mainly covers high school GPA for first-year U.S. college applications, with notes for international and graduate applicants. The key difference in weighted vs unweighted GPA is whether your school adds extra points for advanced courses. An...