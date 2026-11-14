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D&E Cross Country Earns Third-Place Finishes at MEC Championships, Qualifies Both Teams for Regionals
12 days ago
WHEELING, W.Va. – The Davis & Elkins College men's and women's cross country teams each earned third-place finishes at the 2026 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships, with both squads securing team qualifications for the NCAA Atlantic Regional Championships. The men's team finished third out of 11 competing schools, behind...