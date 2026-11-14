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SEEN AND HEARD ON A SATURDAY: LAUDARE, SHEVILS, DEATH PARADE, AETHERIAN, VANISHING EARTH, BRED FOR SLAUGHTER, MERIDIAN VEIL
2 days ago
Weeks that end on Friday the 13th include just as much metal hub-bub as weeks ending on a Bandcamp Friday. Most superstitious people view those days as unlucky (an example of triskaidekaphobia!), but metalheads tend to be contrary by nature and so Fridays the 13th are to be celebrated. It’s not so much a rejection of superstition as a turning of it on its head.