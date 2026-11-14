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Why a Problem on the Ground Can Affect Flights Thousands of Miles Away Among Other Issues
By Associated Press,2 days ago
Regional U.S. air traffic control centers communicate using a complex network that is “one of the largest telecommunications systems in the country,” and disruptions like those seen on Friday with an hourslong, nationwide grounding of flights can reverberate widely, according to an aviation expert. Federal authorities predicted a...