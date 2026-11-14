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Panthers' Brady Christensen: Will remain on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
Christensen (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Christensen drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game against the Saints after logging a trio of full practices. However, he's not quite ready to return from a hamstring injury, and his next chance to suit up is Week 11 against the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 22.