undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Good to go for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
Hainsey has cleared the league's concussion protocol and will play against the Titans on Sunday. Hainsey's practice reps were limited all week while in the league's concussion protocol. However, he has been given the green light to play in Sunday's AFC South tilt after passing an evaluation from an independent neurologist. Hainsey has started in each of the Jaguars' first eight games of the regular season.