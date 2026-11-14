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Panthers' Mike Jackson: Remaining on IR for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
Jackson (groin) has been downgraded from doubtful to out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Jackson's 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, and he drew the doubtful tag for Sunday's game after logging a trio of limited sessions. He's not quite ready to return from a groin injury that landed him on IR in late September, and his next opportunity to suit up is Week 11 against the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 22.