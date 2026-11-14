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Sabastian Harsh: Let go by Houston
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
The Texans waived Harsh on Saturday. Harsh signed with the Texans in early May as an undrafted free agent. He's appeared in six regular-season games and accumulated eight tackles (four solo), including 0.5 sacks, while serving in a depth role on defense and as a contributor on special teams. Harsh will explore his next options but could remain in Houston as a member of the team's practice squad.