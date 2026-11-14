undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Texans' Jake Hummel: Activated from IR
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
The Texans activated Hummel (groin) from injured reserve Saturday. Hummel was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, and he drew the questionable tag for Week 10 after logging full practices both Thursday and Friday. He's still considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, but the fact that Hummel was activated from IR indicates that he's on track to play. His return would give Houston another contributor on special teams and extra depth at linebacker.