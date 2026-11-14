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Cowboys' Jonathan Bullard: Removed from injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
The Cowboys activated Bullard (calf) from injured reserve Saturday. Bullard is still listed as questionable, but his activation from IR indicates that he is trending toward being available for Sunday's game against the 49ers. The veteran defensive tackle has missed the Cowboys' last six games while recovering from a calf injury. Bullard's return would give the Cowboys' extra depth on the defensive line behind Otito Ogbonnia, Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams.