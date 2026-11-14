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49ers' Gracen Halton: Undergoes surgery, expected back for OTAs
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
Halton underwent surgery to repair a broken leg and dislocated ankle that he suffered during the 49ers' Week 9 win over the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Halton will be sidelined for the rest of the 2026 season, but the rookie fourth-rounder is expected to be back for OTAs in May. He'll end his first NFL campaign with 15 tackles (nine solo), including 2.0 sacks, one pass defense and a scoop-and-score across eight regular-season games.