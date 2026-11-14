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NAACP Brings Hollywood to Houston, But Venue and Schedule Details Clash
By Elliott Greene,2 days ago
Aspiring filmmakers, actors and writers across Houston have a rare shot this weekend at sitting across the table from working Hollywood professionals. The NAACP Hollywood Bureau is bringing its Be in the Biz initiative to the city on Saturday, November 14, 2026, for a full day of programming built to connect local creative talent with industry insiders who rarely make the trip to Texas.