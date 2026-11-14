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Week 10 NFL picks, best bets from proven model: This 5-leg parlay returns over 20-1
By Daniel Kohn,2 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers look to move to 8-1 on the season and 5-1 in the conference when they battle the Dallas Cowboys in a key NFC matchup on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers enter as 4.5-point favorites despite being bitten hard by the injury bug this season, which played a part in them adding Keenan Allen at the trade deadline. In another key game involving NFC West teams, the Rams take on the Cardinals (+9.5) as Los Angeles looks to stay in the hunt for the division crown without Puka Nacua (knee), and Arizona will start rookie Carson Beck. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: