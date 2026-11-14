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College Park Police Bust Six at Old National Parkway Hotels, Seize $37K in Drugs
By Rohit Mehta,2 days ago
Six people were booked into jail this week after College Park police raided two hotels along Old National Parkway, seizing roughly 429 grams of suspected narcotics that investigators say could be worth as much as $37,155 on the street. The arrests mark the latest round in the department's ongoing Operation Zero Tolerance campaign, which has repeatedly targeted hotel rooms in the area as hubs for drug sales.
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