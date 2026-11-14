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Lurie Children's Gives Chicago Kids New Weapon Against Type 1 Diabetes
By Damon R. Sheffield,2 days ago
A nine-year-old has become the first patient in a newly eligible age group to receive a disease-modifying diabetes treatment at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, part of what the hospital calls the first therapy of its kind approved for children and adolescents newly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The drug, Tzield, works by targeting the immune processes that attack insulin-producing cells, rather than simply managing blood sugar after the fact.