undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Snatched ahead of the competition: Manchester United close in on a new signing from the heart of England
By Abdelmawgood Samir,2 days ago
The player joined Darren Fletcher's under-18 side after attracting interest from other clubs, before United sealed the deal and officially registered his name this week. "The Athletic" broke the news, citing sources familiar with the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity to preserve relationships. Adjei was registered as a Manchester United player this week after completing his transfer from Reading.