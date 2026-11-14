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A solution Zinedine Zidane refuses to consider! France boss explains why Zaire-Emery won't fill right-back void despite PSG experience
By Mohamed Saeed,2 days ago
France manager Zinedine Zidane has shut down suggestions that Warren Zaire-Emery could be the answer to the nation’s ongoing right-back crisis. Despite the teenager's successful stints in defense for Paris Saint-Germain, the legendary coach remains adamant that his future lies exclusively in the center of the pitch. Zidane maintains...