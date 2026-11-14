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Italy, Mancini: “Calafiori needs assessing, Dimarco as a winger is an idea I’ve had for some time. Belgium are like France, I was optimistic even after the first-leg defeat”
By Emanuele Tramacere,2 days ago
Victory is all they want. Roberto Mancini's Italy face Belgium tomorrow at 20.45 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, with a place in the final stage of the 2026/2027 Nations League at stake. Their win over France put the Azzurri top of Group 1 in League A and kept...