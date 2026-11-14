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"The defeat exposed what was hidden": Brazil legend calls for Ancelotti's immediate sacking
By Abdelmawgood Samir,2 days ago
He reckons the coach has yet to prove he can lead the Samba nation, for all the silverware on his club CV. Romario delivered the verdict through his official "Instagram" account, aiming his fire directly at Ancelotti and arguing that a glittering coaching history isn't enough to justify persisting with the current project.