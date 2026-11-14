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Video: Haaland writes the final scene: Norway overcome the Wales ambush
By Ahmad Salah,2 days ago
Wales started brightly. Harry Wilson spurned an early opening in the second minute, meeting a Brennan Johnson cross, before Antonio Nusa won a free kick in the fourth. Norway hit back with two quick efforts through Nusa and Thelo Aasgaard in the sixth and seventh minutes, both coming to nothing, and the Wales defence then smothered a Martin Odegaard attempt in the 14th minute. Both sides traded chances after that. Daniel James found room in the 18th minute, Aasgaard glanced a header wide for Norway in the 19th, and a foul went in Brennan Johnson's favour. James was back threatening the Norwegian goal in the 22nd minute with a shot that flashed just past the post, Odegaard's strike in the 27th cannoned off the Wales defence, and Nusa wasted another opening in the 29th.